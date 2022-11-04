Kojima Turned Down "Ridiculously High" Offers To Sell His Company

Hideo Kojima has fielded and rejected multiple offers to sell his studio, Kojima Productions, and has vowed he will probably never change his stance on remaining independent.

During the latest episode of his Brain Structure podcast, Kojima said Kojima Productions is an independent studio that has "no affiliations whatsoever" and is "not backed by anyone."

Kojima went on to say that he's losing out on a big chunk of change by not selling.

"Every day I am approached by offers all over the world to buy our studio," he added, as reported by Metro. "Some of those offers are ridiculously high prices but it's not that I want money. I want to make what I want to make. That's why I created this studio. So as long as I'm alive, I don't think I will ever accept those offers."

Kojima is one of the biggest names in gaming, so it makes sense that his company would generate a good amount of acquisition interest. While Kojima Productions remains independent, it did make a deal with Sony for Death Stranding to be exclusive on console to PlayStation.

During the same podcast episode, Kojima reacted to the rumor that Kojima Productions was making a new Death Stranding game as an exclusive to Stadia, Google's recently shuttered streaming service.

"The rumor that Death Stranding, moreover a sequel, was in the works to be an exclusive title for Google, is unfounded, and Phil Harrison ultimately rejecting that is quite impossible," Kojima said. "I've never once said anything to Phil about wanting to create a Death Stranding sequel. I don't know who pulled this kind of information from where."

Kojima Productions reportedly has multiple games in development, including the open secret Death Stranding 2 and a new game for Xbox.