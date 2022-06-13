Kojima Still Has "Very Good Relationship" With Sony After Big Xbox Game Reveal

Kojima is creating a "never-before-seen concept" with Microsoft's cloud technology for a new game.

By on

Comments

One of the big reveals from the Xbox/Bethesda showcase on Sunday was the news that Metal Gear and Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima is making a game with Xbox. In the wake of that announcement, developer Kojima Productions has now assured fans that it continues to have a "very good partnership" with PlayStation.

"After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with [Sony Interactive Entertainment]. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation as well," the statement said.

Click To Unmute
  1. Diablo 4 Is All About Player Choice - Developer Interview
  2. Diablo 4 Necromancer, PvP, World Boss Gameplay with Commentary
  3. Diablo 4 - Official Xbox Gameplay Showcase
  4. Diablo 4 - Official Necromancer Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  5. Overwatch 2 - Official Free 2 Play Release Date Trailer
  6. How Sonic Frontiers Brings Sonic Into An Open World - Developer Interview | Summer Game Fest 2022
  7. Warhammer 40,000 Darktide - How Is It Different From Vermintide & Left 4 Dead? | Summer Game Fest 2022
  8. Pentiment Announcement Trailer
  9. Why Pentiment Is Fallout New Vegas Designer’s Dream Project
  10. How Redfall's Vampires Are Different | Summer Game Fest 2022
  11. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Gameplay | Summer Game Fest 2022
  12. Every Reveal for Xbox Game Show in 10 Minutes

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Xbox Games Studios + Kojima Productions Announcement | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Kojima Productions is an independent game developer that now makes games, movies, and music, the Japanese studio said in another tweet. Being independent means the company is, in essence, a free agent that can make a deal with any company it wants to, including rivals like Sony and Microsoft.

Sony and Microsoft may compete in the same marketplace, but the companies are also working hand-in-hand. In 2019, the companies announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop future cloud solutions within Microsoft Azure.

According to a leak, Kojima is working on a horror game called Overdose, though whether or not this is the title his team is making for Xbox is unknown. The leak also stated that Overdose stars Margaret Qualley, who previously played Mama in Death Stranding.

Talking about his new game during the Xbox/Bethesda showcase, Kojima said, "Yes, there is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before. I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it."

He added: "With Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology, and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept."

Kojima cautioned that it may "take some time" for this new project to come to fruition.

It appears to be just one of multiple games that Kojima has in the works, with Norman Reedus recently saying that Death Stranding 2 is in development.

Every Game Shown During The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Death Stranding
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)