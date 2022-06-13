Kojima Still Has "Very Good Relationship" With Sony After Big Xbox Game Reveal

One of the big reveals from the Xbox/Bethesda showcase on Sunday was the news that Metal Gear and Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima is making a game with Xbox. In the wake of that announcement, developer Kojima Productions has now assured fans that it continues to have a "very good partnership" with PlayStation.

"After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with [Sony Interactive Entertainment]. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation as well," the statement said.

Kojima Productions is an independent game developer that now makes games, movies, and music, the Japanese studio said in another tweet. Being independent means the company is, in essence, a free agent that can make a deal with any company it wants to, including rivals like Sony and Microsoft.

Sony and Microsoft may compete in the same marketplace, but the companies are also working hand-in-hand. In 2019, the companies announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop future cloud solutions within Microsoft Azure.

As an independent creative studio, #KojimaProductions will continue pursuing work on creations for our fans. We will explore various possibilities with games, movies, and music through platforms that evolve with time and technology. We look forward to your continued support! pic.twitter.com/Q2Ww6exwGA — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 13, 2022

According to a leak, Kojima is working on a horror game called Overdose, though whether or not this is the title his team is making for Xbox is unknown. The leak also stated that Overdose stars Margaret Qualley, who previously played Mama in Death Stranding.

Talking about his new game during the Xbox/Bethesda showcase, Kojima said, "Yes, there is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before. I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it."

He added: "With Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology, and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept."

Kojima cautioned that it may "take some time" for this new project to come to fruition.

It appears to be just one of multiple games that Kojima has in the works, with Norman Reedus recently saying that Death Stranding 2 is in development.