Kojima Put His "Soul" Into The Death Stranding Director's Cut Final Trailer, Coming Soon

Death Stranding's director's cut launches on September 24 for PlayStation 5. To promote the release, Hideo Kojima personally edited the game's "final" trailer, and now the designer has shed some new light on the video and informed fans about when they can expect it.

Writing on Twitter, Kojima said fans can look forward to the new trailer coming at about this time next week, so sometime around the end of the week next week. "Please wait," Kojima said.

The final trailer will be released around this time next week? One more week? Please wait. https://t.co/I5GZbNUW6e — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 2, 2021

At this time of year, there're a lot of big game announcements going on all over the world.

In the midst of all this, DEATH STRANDING DC is not a completely new game, nor is it being promoted in a big way, — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 2, 2021

and the final trailer of my own work is being released quietly, but I've edited it with all my "soul". — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 2, 2021

Kojima personally edited this new trailer. He said in another tweet that the director's cut is not getting a lot of attention or promotion, and he said the final trailer will be "released quietly." Despite his belief that it will fly under the radar, Kojima said he edited the video "with all my 'soul.'"

The Death Stranding director's cut features "a ton of new content and enhanced gameplay features." Fans can look forward to more weapons, equipment, vehicles, modes, and missions, along with additional areas to explore, "expanded storylines," and UI enhancements. A trailer released during Gamescom showed off a number of the new features.

The director's cut launches on September 24. Death Stranding was originally released in November 2019 on PS4 and it sold more than 5 million copies across PS4 and PC.

Kojima's next game after Death Stranding might be an exclusive for Xbox with cloud integration. According to a report, Kojima and Xbox have signed a letter of intent, but it might not be a done deal, and it's early days in any event.

In other news, Death Stranding star Norman Reedus recently teased that Death Stranding 2 may be in the works.