Kojima Has An Idea For A Mads Mikkelsen Project Called "Mads Max"

Metal Gear and Death Stranding designer Hideo Kojima and actor Mads Mikkelsen are friends and professional colleagues, having worked together for Mikkelsen's appearance in Death Stranding. As it turns out, Kojima has even more ideas for projects with Mikkelsen as the main character, and one of these ideas "broke his face" when Kojima told the actor about it.

Posting on Twitter, Kojima said the idea for his project was tentatively titled "Mads Max," and we can only imagine what it would have been.

"I have a number of ideas that I want to create with Mads as the main character. I once explained one of them to Mads," Kojima said. "He listened intently, but when I told him the title, he broke his face. He seemed to think I was joking. I was serious, though. The tentative title was 'MADS MAX.'"

Mikkelsen plays one of Death Stranding's most central characters, Cliff. He is just one of the many celebrities who appeared in the game, along with Conan O'Brien, Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Edgar Wright, just to name a few.

Mikkelsen recently starred in the Oscar-winning Danish movie about boozing all day, Another Round, which is now being made into an English-language film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Kojima's latest project is the Death Stranding director's cut, which launches on September 24 for PlayStation 5. A new trailer, which Kojima personally edited and put his soul into, is slated to premiere as soon as next week.

Kojima's next game after Death Stranding might be an exclusive for Xbox with cloud integration. According to a report, Kojima and Xbox have signed a letter of intent, but it might not be a done deal, and it's early days in any event.

In other news, Death Stranding star Norman Reedus recently teased that Death Stranding 2 may be in the works.