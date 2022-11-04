Kojima Calls Abandoned Rumors A "Nuisance"

We already know that Hideo Kojima is working on a new game, but the beloved creator decided to sound off on some rumors that have swirled for years now. On the latest episode of his podcast, Brain Structure, Kojima confirmed that rumors of his involvement with the indie game Abandoned are false, and that he didn't even understand them at first.

To recap, some fans theorized that the little-known indie project Abandoned was actually a stealth Kojima game, similar to the fake version of Metal Gear Solid 5 that debuted at the Spike VGAs prior to the real rollout. According to these rumors, Blue Box Studios' Hasan Kahraman was merely Hideo Kojima in disguise, and Abandoned was actually a new Silent Hill entry similar to the infamous cancelled project Silent Hills.

On the podcast, Kojima revealed that fans continue to send him deep-fakes and image collages of Kahraman, which he calls "quite a nuisance." He notes that the rumors have been circulating for two years, and that Abandoned has yet to be released. Kojima also confirms that he was never involved with the project, and that he would never repeat the MGS5 stunt again, as he doesn't do the same thing twice.

In response to this news, Blue Box tweeted that it is "working hard on Abandoned," further stating that the rumors were "a burden." Later in that same interview, Kojima said that major stakeholders in the video game industry have offered to buy his studio for "ridiculously high prices," but that he is determined to remain independent. Meanwhile, Kojima has been teasing an upcoming project with some strange question words. We've also seen rumors of Death Stranding 2, as well as yet another Kojima project for Xbox.