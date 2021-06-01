RTX 3080 & 3070 Ti Prices Sony Skipping E3 Xbox Pilot Program Galarian Ponyta Quest Battlefield 6 Reveal Xbox Game Pass June

Knockout City Will Remain Free To New Players, With A Level Limit

The dodgeball battler Knockout City will be free for new players to try for the foreseeable future, with a limit at level 25.

By on

Comments

Knockout City's Block Party free trial event has ended, but developer Velan Studios and publisher EA have announced that the game will remain free for new players to try. However, once you reach Street Rank 25, Knockout City will prompt you to purchase the full game. The price of the game is currently $20.

Knockout City is a competitive team-based dodgeball game that was released on May 21. The game was free for the first ten days of its existence as part of its Block Party trial event. Knockout City notched 2 million players during that trial, which also included an assortment of in-game items for early adopters. The game is also included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meaning that subscribers can keep playing for free regardless.

Click To Unmute
  1. E3 2021 Hype, Speculation, What We Want To See | GameSpot After Dark
  2. Dark Souls Helps My Mental Health But I Don't Know Why
  3. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - Official Gameplay Launch Trailer
  4. Crypt TV's Woman In The Book Exclusive Trailer
  5. NVIDIA Computex 2021 Keynote Livestream
  6. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Full Arcade Run
  7. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - Official Legendary DLC Pack Trailer
  8. Apex Legends Lore - The Legacy Antigen Story So Far
  9. Mass Effect Lore: Cerberus
  10. Battlefield's Most Busted Guns Of All Time
  11. Firearms Expert Reacts To Resident Evil Village’s Guns
  12. Far Cry 6: Character Trailer - Introducing Dani Rojas

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Knockout City - Action-Packed Gameplay Highlights From The Closed Beta

Knockout City has earned positive reviews from critics since release. In GameSpot's Knockout City review, our critic Alessandro Barbosa praised the game's novel mechanics and focus on team play, nothing that while that its dodgeball action might appear simple on the surface, it actually has quite a bit of nuance underlying it.

"Knockout City's greatest strengths lie in its simplicity, but also in the ways it remixes traditional multiplayer elements to create something distinct," he wrote. "Its easy-going nature and straightforward mechanics reduce the time it takes to feel invested in each match, but it's really the subtle complexity underneath that keeps the action engaging and compelling over long play sessions. There's certainly room for improvement with the game's rotating match modes and some of its special ball types, but Knockout City nails the fundamentals to create multiplayer fun that will likely hook you for a long time to come."

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Knockout City
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)