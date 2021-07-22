Knockout City Season 2 Begins July 27 With Movie-Themed Stage, Soda Ball

The dodgeball game Knockout City is getting a new season of content soon, all centered around the idea of watching flicks on the big screen. Season 2: Fight at the Movies starts on July 27.

The new season debuted during the EA Play Live presentation on July 22, with a trailer cheekily poking fun at every crappy movie trailer you've ever seen. The trailer showed off the new Holowood Drive-in map, which cycles through various environments like the Cathedral of Horror and the Bridge of Love.

Season 2 will also bring new equipment, the Soda Ball. The sticky soda can splatter on another player's screen to obscure their vision temporarily. The announcement promised new playlists and new movie-themed cosmetic rewards to earn, but you can continue to play for free up to rank 25. Velen Studios had previously outlined some of these additions in its 2021 content roadmap.

Knockout City released in May and received a generally warm reception from critics, who praised its fast-paced, easy-to-understand gameplay. It received an 8/10 in GameSpot's Knockout City review, which said it "nails the fundamentals to create multiplayer fun that will likely hook you for a long time to come."