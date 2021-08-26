Rainbow Six Siege Changes Deathloop Final Preview Humankind Review Warzone Patch Notes New Saints Row Changes Destiny 2 Patch Notes
Knockout City Is Free For Amazon Prime Subscribers Next Month

September's Prime Gaming lineup features seven free games and tons of loot.

By on

Comments

September is right around the corner, so a new batch of freebies for Amazon Prime subscribers is almost here. Amazon has unveiled the Prime Gaming lineup for September 2021, and it includes Knockout City, the great action-focused dodgeball game that released earlier this year. Knockout City is joined by six other free games as well as loot for Grand Theft Auto Online, Madden 22, Sea of Thieves, and more popular games.

Knockout City is definitely worth snagging when the new free games lineup goes live on September 1. It earned an 8/10 in our Knockout City review. "Knockout City's greatest strengths lie in its simplicity, but also in the ways it remixes traditional multiplayer elements to create something distinct," critic Alessandro Barbosa wrote. "Its easy-going nature and straightforward mechanics reduce the time it takes to feel invested in each match, but it's really the subtle complexity underneath that keeps the action engaging and compelling over long play sessions."

In addition to Knockout City, Prime subscribers can claim six other games. Most notably, members can grab another LucasArts classic: Sam & Max Hit the Road. The point-and-click adventure originally released in 1993, but it's still worth playing all these years later.

You can check out the full list of free games for September below. If you're new to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to claim these games. Once you add them to your library, you get to keep them forever.

See all free games and loot at Prime Gaming

September 2021 free Prime Gaming titles

Available starting September 1

  • Knockout City
  • Sam & Max Hit the Road
  • Candleman: The Complete Journey
  • Puzzle Agent
  • Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
  • Tools Up!
  • Unmemory

PC
Knockout City
