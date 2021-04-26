Knockout City Hits Xbox Game Pass Ultimate And EA Play On Day One

Knockout City, the upcoming dodgeball-inspired action game from Electronic Arts, will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on day one. It'll also be available through EA Play on all supported platforms, so you can grab it on EA's own subscription service on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC or through Game Pass Ultimate on launch day, May 21.

EA Play is bundled with Game Pass Ultimate, the premium version of Game Pass that also includes Xbox Live Gold and other benefits. If you're an EA Play Pro member for PC, meanwhile, you'll get the Deluxe edition content for the "dodgebrawl" game, including a series of cosmetics and virtual currency. You can see a full rundown of the Deluxe edition content below.

All EA Play members on every platform will also receive the "Ready Up" costume, which will be automatically sent to their inventory.

⚠FYI⚠ If you’re an EA Play Pro member, you’ll automatically get the DELUXE Edition included!😉🤩

EA Play members get the standard edition of #KnockOutCity. Full details: https://t.co/n884IYXZqp https://t.co/8HwWeenh3S — EA Play (@EAPlay) April 26, 2021

For those who want to buy Knockout City outright, the game sells for $20 USD. This is the only option on Nintendo Switch, as the platform doesn't support EA Play or Game Pass.

The game's recent beta was a huge success, picking up 1 million downloads. You can see some of the other beta stats in the video above celebrating the milestones.

Inspired by dodgeball, Knockout City is a multiplayer game where players try to knock out other players using a ball, which can have all different types of special properties. The game is developed by Velan Studios, which is the team that made Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

For more games to play on Xbox, check out our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.

Sign up for Game Pass You can try out Ultimate and get your first month for $1. See Game Pass at Microsoft

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.