Knockout City Goes Live, Immediately Breaks On Xbox

EA's new "dodgebrawl" game Knockout City debuted today, May 21, but the release of the game did not go exactly to plan. Just after releasing, the game ran into crashing issues on Xbox that are significant enough for EA to advise playing the game on a different platform.

The official Knockout City Twitter account acknowledged that some Xbox users are reporting crash errors. The studio is working on a fix, but until then, it recommended Xbox users to play on a different platform. The game supports cross-progression, so if you're able to play on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or PC, your progress will be recognized when the Xbox edition is functioning again.

Xbox users, we are aware of an issue that is causing the game to crash for some users. We are currently working on a fix and will update with more information as it comes available. 1/2 — Knockout City (@knockoutcity) May 21, 2021

In the meantime, if you are able to hop on to another platform, you can still enjoy the Block Party, and with cross-progression, your unlocks and progress will carry over when you come back to Xbox. We will update you when we have more information. 2/2 — Knockout City (@knockoutcity) May 21, 2021

"We will update you when we have more information," the developers of Knockout City said.

Knockout City is out now and free for everyone, on all platforms, as part of the Block Party event. The game is also included on Xbox Game Pass for Ultimate subscribers.

On May 25, Knockout City's Season 1 kicks off, and it adds a new map, Jukebox Junction, as well as more contracts and new playlists. Check out the Season 1 trailer below to learn more.

Anyone who buys Knockout City outright during the Block Party event will get a set of extras that won't be available again after the free trial wraps up. This includes a variety of cosmetics, which are listed below and can also be seen in the image.

Knockout City Block Party Bundle

Epic Outfit: Cyber Spike

Epic Hairstyle: Locked Horns

Epic Glasses: LED the Way

Epic Glider: Mach 1

Epic Intro Pose: Calling In Reinforcements

Epic KO Effect: By the Horns

THREE Player Icons: Bomb Ball, Pixel-Dillo, and Noodles Gone Bad

500 Holobux

Inspired by dodgeball, Knockout City is a multiplayer game where players try to knock out other players using a ball, which can have all different types of special properties. The game is developed by Velan Studios, which is the team that made Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.