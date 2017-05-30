Knight Rider-Like Car Tears Around City In New Agents of Mayhem Trailer

A new trailer for Agents of Mayhem, the open-world action game from Saints Row developer Volition, has been released. This video focuses on one of the vehicles that players will be able to take for a spin around Seoul, and no doubt crash into things with.

The cars that the Agents of Mayhem speed around in are created by Quartermile, who is an "automotive genius." His vehicles are all "combat ready" and equipped with "an AI for Agents to chat with as they drive." It comes as no surprise, then, that the trailer leans heavily into the Knight Rider aesthetic, using the theme tune and talking AI voice liberally. See it in action in the video above.

The last Agents of Mayhem trailer showed off three of the game's characters: Hollywood, Fortune, and Hardtack. Hollywood is a full-of-himself, former reality TV and adult film star. Fortune is a pistol-wielding fighter with an attitude, and Hardtack is a big bulky bruiser. Check them all out here.

Agents of Mayhem launches on August 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, you can read GameSpot's interview with Volition about the game's Saints Row connections and more. You can also read our recent Agents of Mayhem preview to see what we thought of it.