Knack 2's PS4 Demo Is Available In Europe And Australia

PlayStation 4 exclusive Knack 2 has a free demo that's live now on the PlayStation Store--but only in Europe and Australia. No such trial is available on US PSN, and it's unclear if one will arrive in the region before the game's release date next week. The demo comes in at 2.6 GB, and you can download it for yourself here.

Knack 2 is, obviously, the follow-up to the PS4 family-friendly launch title Knack. After a leak, the sequel was eventually revealed at Sony's own PSX event last year, and it's coming to PS4 on September 5 (September 6 in Europe and Australia).

The original Knack wasn't critically acclaimed, but designer Mark Cerny said in 2014 that he believes there was still a lot of room to work in the Knack world. When asked if there would ever be a sequel, he responded, "I would love to keep working with the [Knack] brand, definitely. There's a lot unexplored there, I think anybody who played the game would tell you that." Knack was still in the top 20 games sold on US PSN as recently as this year.

We didn't hugely enjoy the original here at GameSpot. Critic Tom McShea said "there's not one element of Knack ... to excite you," and he awarded it a 4/10. You can read more in our full Knack review.