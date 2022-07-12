Kirby's Dream Buffet Surprise-Announced, Brings Fall Guys-Style Action This Summer

Nintendo has dropped a trailer for a surprise new Kirby game, Kirby's Dream Buffet, which looks to be a Fall Guys-like multiplayer game.

Announced on the official Nintendo YouTube channel, Kirby's Dream Buffet is set to launch some time this summer, and will be a Nintendo eShop exclusive. A specific release date and price point haven't been set just yet, though, but it will not be free to play.

The gameplay shows off something that looks halfway between a racing game and a party game, with Kirby in his usual pink and other colors racing against one another attempting to eat as much food as possible along the course. Kirby takes a bit more of a spherical form in this one, rolling his way along the food themed tracks rather than his usual plod.

"Players will race each other through these delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows, bumping other players off the stage and using familiar Copy Abilities--or Copy Food Abilities, as they are called in this game--to thwart the competition," reads a press release for the game.

You will be able to play the game either locally or online, but the press release does note that "additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode."

The most recent entry in the Kirby series, Kirby and the Forgotten land, launched in March this year, with GameSpot's Kirby and the Forgotten Land review giving the game a strong 9/10, even going so far as to call it the best Kirby yet.