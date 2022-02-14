Kirby Valentine's Day Cards: Send One To Your Crush Today And Hope For The Best

Valentine's Day is upon us, which means it's time to put your most romantic foot forward. Whether you're looking to make a good first impression on a crush, or simply want to show your significant other how much they mean to you, today is the one day a year that it's basically obligatory to do so. You may be wondering if all the candy and cool gifts really go far enough in showing your appreciation, and if so, Nintendo believes they have you covered with some extra flair: Kirby Valentine's Day cards.

The official Nintendo of America Twitter account has provided you with four Kirby Valentine's Day cards to share with your sweetheart. They feature various pictures of Kirby transformed into things he's no doubt eaten, including the newly revealed and aptly dubbed "Carby" from the upcoming Switch game Kirby and The Forgotten Land.

Let your Player 2 know how you feel with this range of Valentine’s cards featuring #Kirby! pic.twitter.com/cXpX5POgfL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 11, 2022

Testing whether or not these, uh, charming cards will win over any potential sweeties is a chance you have to be willing to take, so be brave and give it a shot, you doctor of love. Because while these might be the most awkward Valentine's cards you'll see this year, there's one thing you may be overlooking: Anyone who doesn't love the badassery of Carby probably isn't right for you. You might as well find that out upfront, don't you think?