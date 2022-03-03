Kirby And The Forgotten Land Trailer Reveals More Details, Demo Available Now

A new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land has been released today that should leave excited fans without any more questions about the game. However, anyone who comes away from the video curious about the upcoming Kirby title can give the game a try thanks to a demo available on Nintendo's eShop.

Today's trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land doesn't reveal too much new information, going over the game's enemies, the Beast Pack, and the multiple transformations Kirby can use. A few extra versions of the game's uncomfortably-named Mouthful Mode were also shown off, including (and I wish I was joking) Stairs Mouth, which lets Kirby move a large staircase, and Pipe Mouth, which the puffball can use to smash through walls.

The activities available to players in the upcoming Kirby game's Waddle Dee Town were also given a sizable spot in the latest trailer. In the hub, players will be able to upgrade their transformations, go shopping for food, or take part in mini-games, like fishing or working a part-time job. Inside the town's colosseum, players will be able to fight a gauntlet of Kirby and the Forgotten Land's bosses, and eventually even square off against Meta Knight himself.

To help anyone who's still on the fence about picking up the next Kirby game, Nintendo has also released a sizable demo on the Switch's eShop. Available right now--and for free--Kirby and the Forgotten Land's demo lets users play through three levels, which is most of the game's first world.

For more information on Kirby and the Forgotten Land be sure to check out our preview of the game.