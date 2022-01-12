Kirby And The Forgotten Land Release Date, New Trailer Revealed

One of Nintendo's first big releases of 2022 is Kirby and the Forgotten Land for Nintendo Switch, and now the game has a release date and a new trailer.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch on March 25, Nintendo has announced. A new trailer also has also been released that shows off some of the incredible-looking levels and Kirby's unique abilities.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 3D platformer that takes players to a "mysterious world" where they inhale enemies to steal their abilities--some of the new ones include the Drill and Ranger. Players are trying to save the kidnapped Waddle Dees, and the game also supports co-op, with a second player controlling Bandana Waddle Dee.

In other Kirby-related news, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards will be among the games available in the N64-centric expansion of the Nintendo Switch Online service.