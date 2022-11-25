Kirby And The Forgotten Land Discounted To Best Price Yet For Black Friday

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of the best Nintendo Switch games of the year. Unfortunately, it has rarely been discounted since launching back in March. If you've been waiting for a decent discount for yourself or want to buy it as a gift this holiday, Amazon is currently selling Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $45 as part of its Black Friday sale. Though not a massive discount, this is the best price we've seen since launch.

It's worth noting that Amazon already sold out of this deal one time, so it's certainly possible the retailer could run out of stock again. And considering Amazon prices change so frequently, you may want to grab this one in a hurry.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the first 3D platforming entry in the long-running series. It's hard to believe it took this long for Kirby to make the leap, but HAL Laboratory definitely got it right here. A joyous and inventive platformer, Kirby's latest adventure expands on the mascot's iconic copy abilities while introducing a humorous new mechanic called Mouthful Mode. Kirby can turn into cars, water balloons, vending machines, and more--each of which brings unique puzzles and sequences with it.

Great to play solo or alongside a friend or family member in local co-op, this bold new adventure earned a 9/10 in our Kirby and the Forgotten Land review.

