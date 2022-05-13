Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Online Later This Month

Nintendo announced that it will be adding Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards to the Nintendo Switch Online Service + Expansion Pack. It will arrive on May 20.

This game follows Kirby as he journeys to reassemble a sacred crystal that was shattered by his arch-nemesis, Dark Matter. Nintendo released a trailer for the game showing off Kirby's various powers. The multiplayer minigames can also be played locally or online. The game joins several other Nintendo 64 titles that are included in the Expansion Pack, such as Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, and Super Mario 64.

In GameSpot's Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards review, we said, "While some might be initially put off by the youthful nature of Kirby 64, the depth of the power combo system really brings a lot to what would otherwise be an average platformer. Nintendo 64 owners should definitely give this one a look."

Kirby 64 is the first game in the series to feature 3D computer graphics. Coincidentally, the pink puff's latest adventure, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, is the first game in the series with fully explorable 3D areas and is now available on Nintendo Switch. In GameSpot's Kirby and the Forgotten Land review, we said, "Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of those games that's hard to play without constantly having a silly smile on your face."

