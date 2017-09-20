Kingsman Director Calls Out Marketing Team For Revealing Plot Twists

The director of Kingsman: The Golden Circle has called out his film's marketing team for giving away too many plot twists in trailers and other promotional materials. If you've seen a trailer for the film or some of its posters, you probably know what he's talking about. Speaking to Deadline, Matthew Vaughn said revealing these secrets "isn't great for the viewing experience," especially in the film's first act.

"I think the marketing department's done a bloody good job of giving away a lot of the twists and turns. That's been a private bugbear of mine, and I guess now a public one," the director said. "They insist it is the right thing to do. I think it isn't great for the viewing experience and the way I structured the first act. It definitely has left me feeling a bit hamstrung; the narrative thrust has been a little bit weakened."

That being said, there are still more plot twists and reveals that were not in trailers or posters, so viewers may still be surprised by what's there. Vaughn said he hopes these reveals help generate word-of-mouth interest in The Golden Circle.

"There are a few little twists and turns left that I'm definitely fighting like a crazy person right now to make sure those don't get given away," he explained. "I think that will hopefully help the word of the mouth, where people go, 'You aren’t going to be believe X, Y and Z just happened.'"

Vaughn, who also directed the 2014 original Kingsman movie, said he is hopeful that he gets to make a third Kingsman film. He said he's hidden Easter eggs in The Golden Circle that could reference what's coming next.

"I pray to god, I have fingers crossed right now, I am clutching onto a piece of wood that the film is a hit," Vaughn said about The Golden Circle. "Because there are a lot of Easter eggs and ideas that we've already put into this. If you look at the ending of this movie, all the main characters, they're on the cusp of a new and very different adventure.

"It's what I loved about the ending of Empire Strikes Back. I remember sitting in the cinema and going, what do you mean it's over? Whoa, I need some answers," he said. "I was looking at the calendar going, when is Return of the Jedi coming out? I don't think our cliffhangers are as good as Empire Strikes Back, but that really stayed with me, the serialization, always leaving a little bit of wanting more with some resolution needed."

You can read the full interview here at Deadline.

GameSpot's Michael Rougeau said in his Golden Circle review that the movie "cranks up the knobs on everything the first movie did." Rougeau added: "Unfortunately, that means more of the bad along with more of the good. Whether that makes this mission a failure or a success is open to interpretation."