Kingsman 2's Amazing Cast Showcased On New Posters

The upcoming action comedy Kingsman: The Golden Circle has assembled one of the best casts of the year and they are showcased on a new series of posters.

The movie is the sequel to the 2014 hit Kingsman: The Secret Service, and the posters feature Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore, and Pedro Pascal, alongside returning cast members Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, and Colin Firth. Check them out in the gallery below:

The posters were released alongside a teaser for the movie's upcoming panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which is set to take place on Friday, July 20. It is promised to be "a panel like no other," and many of the cast are expected to be there.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who also helmed the first movie. The trailer was released in April--check it out here.

In a interview with Collider, Egerton hinted at what fans could expect from the new movie. "It's f***ing mental," he said. "But it's what people like and it's what Matthew is good at. It's not for the faint of heart, but it's awesome. It's bigger and it feels more ambitious, really.

"There are more characters, the world is explored in more detail. This weird version of reality where these spies exist is kind of explored more. We discover a sister organization based in America called the Statesman... they're richer than us, they've got cool s**t."

Kingsman: The Golden Circle arrives in theaters on September 22, 2017.