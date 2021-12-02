Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning's Fatesworn DLC Arrives December 14

After making the jump to modern consoles last year, Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will see its Fatesworn expansion--the first new content for Amalur in nine years--launch December 14 on consoles and PC for $20.

The Fatesworn expansion will add a brand-new six-hour storyline and area to explore called Mithros, along with multiple new quests, missions, and rewards. New weapons and armor across all classes will also be included, as will a level cap increase from 40 to 50.

The biggest new addition, however, is the Chaos Portals that appear all throughout the map. These 25 new dungeons will allow the player to earn new loot that makes use of the new Chaos gameplay mechanic, all connecting to the big bad of the new expansion: Telogrus, the God of Chaos.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning first launched on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 8, 2020, followed by a Nintendo Switch port on March 16. The Re-Reckoning package included a remastered version of the original Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning--which originally launched in February 2012--and two DLC expansions: The Legend Of Dead Kel and Teeth Of Naros.

In GameSpot's review of the game when it originally released in 2012, Kevin VanOrd wrote "you might want wonderful battles against cool creatures, terrific looting and leveling, and lots of ways to customize your skills and equipment. If so, then this is the world you should inhabit. The context is hardly inspired, but you'll be having so much fun that you may not care."