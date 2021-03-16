Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Comes To Switch Today

The Nintendo Switch gets another big-name RPG today as Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning has arrived for Nintendo's hybrid console. The launch on Switch comes after the re-release originally debuted on console and PC back in 2020.

The Re-Reckoning package comes with the base game and three DLC packs: The Teeth of Naros, Legend of Dead Kel, and Weapons and Armor bundles. THQ Nordic will add more content to the game later this year with a new expansion called Fatesworn.

For those just catching up, Kingdoms of Amalur is a fantasy RPG that came from the minds of author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Ken Rolston of Elder Scrolls fame. The game was developed by former MLB player Curt Schilling's studio, 38 Studios, which eventually went bankrupt amid a lawsuit with the state of Rhode Island where it was based.

THQ Nordic would go on to pick up the rights to Kingdoms of Amalur.

The Re-Reckoning release comes with "a myriad of new graphic upgrades and effects." However, it remains to be seen what kinds of differences might exist on Switch compared to other systems.

The Switch edition of Kingdoms of Amalur was developed by Kaiko and it has a file size of 12.4 GB. The game costs $40 USD.

GameSpot's original Kingdoms of Amalur review from 2012 concluded it had top-notch combat but was held back by generic characters and world-building.