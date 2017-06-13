Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Update Out Now, Here's What It Does

Square Enix has released a free update for Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, adding a couple of small new features to the remastered collection. In addition to fixing various bugs, the update adds an additional cutscene for Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days. There's also a new Theater mode for Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, which allows you to re-watch cutscenes.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix is out now on PlayStation 4. The title collects six remastered Kingdom Hearts in one package with improved visuals and other additional features.

In other Kingdom Hearts news, Square Enix also released a new trailer for the anticipated Kingdom Hearts III earlier this week. The video showcases some massive new villains and gives fans a better look at some new gameplay elements. Square Enix still hasn't announced a release date for Kingdom Hearts III.