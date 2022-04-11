Kingdom Hearts 4 Trailer Might Be Teasing A Star Wars Crossover

Square Enix's reveal of a new Kingdom Hearts game may have teased more than just a regular crossover with Disney's iconic cartoon characters, as fans spotted a brief glimpse of what appears to be the foot of an All Terrain Scout Transport.

As seen in the Kingdom Hearts IV trailer, the AT-ST's foot seems to make a quick cameo at around 0:34 in the trailer, in a location that could be the forest moon of Endor:

Magnify CSI-style to see if you can spot a flattened Ewok.

Such a crossover wouldn't be too surprising in Kingdom Hearts IV. The original games blended the worlds of Square Enix and Disney together when they were first released, as protagonist Sora teamed up with Goofy and Donald Duck to track down Mickey Mouse, eventually running into the likes of Final Fantasy VII's Sephiroth and some of Disney's greatest villains along the way. Allies from both franchises appeared as well, with Kingdom Hearts III having a strong Pixar influence in the cameo department.

Disney has acquired more intellectual properties in the years since Kingdom Hearts first debuted, such as Marvel Entertainment in 2009 and the Star Wars franchise in 2012. With Avengers, Spider-Man, and Star Wars characters part of the Disney empire, the potential for bigger crossovers in Kingdom Hearts IV is possible.

In more Kingdom Hearts news, Square Enix also announced a new mobile game called Kingdom Hearts: The Missing-Link, which will have its first closed beta later this year.