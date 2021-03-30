Games With Gold April Rick & Morty Season 5 CoD Update Fortnite Update 16.10 Tarkov Update 12.10 Godzilla vs. Kong Review

Kingdom Hearts 3 On PC Comes With 3 Free Months Of Disney Plus, Launch Discount

Kingdom Hearts 3 launched on PC today, and you can claim not only a nice discount but also a trial subscription of Disney's streaming service.

Kingdom Hearts 3 has come to PC via the Epic Games Store, and the launch includes a sweet little discount and special offer. By purchasing the Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:Mind DLC bundle through Epic, you can save 20% and also get three months of the Disney+ streaming service.

According to the offer FAQ, the Disney+ offer lasts through May 31, 2021. It only applies to new subscribers, so if you already have a subscription to Disney+ you won't get an extra three months out of it. If you pre-purchased Kingdom Hearts 3 on Epic, you'll automatically get the Disney+ offer. The codes will be delivered via email, and they'll expire on June 30, 2021.

If you refund KH3, though, the Disney+ code will be deactivated or the subscription will be canceled, depending on whether you've redeemed it. Plus, keep in mind that the subscription will automatically renew and bill you at the end of the three-month trial period, so set a reminder to cancel if you'd rather not re-up.

Alongside the Disney+ offer, the game itself is being discounted for the launch celebration. That brings the price down to $48 (from $60), so altogether you're getting the game, DLC, and three months of Disney+. The discounted price lasts through April 6. If you pre-purchased, you'll get a partial refund for the discount difference.

The Disney+ price is ordinarily $8 per month, or $80 for an annual subscription, after a recent price increase. That means a three-month trial is a $24 value. Disney+ is home to much of Disney's large library of movies and shows, along with originals like The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

See Kingdom Hearts 3 at Epic

This release is coming alongside a library of Kingdom Hearts games on the Epic Games Store. The other games released today are Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and the recent musical spin-off, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. Between the first two you can see the entire main Kingdom Hearts saga.

