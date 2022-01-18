Kingdom Hearts 1-3 Are Coming To Switch Via The Cloud February 10

Kingdom Hearts is coming to Nintendo Switch, with Cloud versions of Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind all releasing on February 10.

The three titles will all be playable via the Cloud and will require an internet connection. Each game can be bought individually or as a complete package titled Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind (DLC) as well as the all-in-one Integrum Masterpiece all launch on Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10th!

Starting today you'll be able to try out free playable demos of 1.5+2.5, 2.8 and III, we hope you have fun playing! pic.twitter.com/LjrLCYsaPN — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 18, 2022

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX retails for $40 but is currently available to pre-order for $32. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind retails for $50 but can be pre-ordered for $40. Kingdom Hearts Integrum will sell for $90, but can be pre-ordered for $72.

Those who purchased Kingdom Hearts III or Kingdom Hearts Integrum will be granted the exclusive Advent Red keyblade to be used in Kingdom Hearts III. Free playable demos of each title are also available starting today.

Grab Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) either standalone or as part of the all-in-one Kingdom Hearts Intergrum Masterpiece on Nintendo Switch to receive the new Advent Red Keyblade to wield in the game! pic.twitter.com/zxzguGbMTZ — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 18, 2022

Square Enix will be hosting a Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in Tokyo on April 10. The stream will include a concert, a Q&A session with members of the Kingdom Hearts development team, and more, with Square Enix saying a video version of the event will be made available at a later date.