Kingdom Hearts 1-3 Are Coming To Switch Via The Cloud February 10

Those who buy Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind or Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece will get an exclusive in-game keyblade.

By on

1 Comments

Kingdom Hearts is coming to Nintendo Switch, with Cloud versions of Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind all releasing on February 10.

The three titles will all be playable via the Cloud and will require an internet connection. Each game can be bought individually or as a complete package titled Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX retails for $40 but is currently available to pre-order for $32. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind retails for $50 but can be pre-ordered for $40. Kingdom Hearts Integrum will sell for $90, but can be pre-ordered for $72.

Those who purchased Kingdom Hearts III or Kingdom Hearts Integrum will be granted the exclusive Advent Red keyblade to be used in Kingdom Hearts III. Free playable demos of each title are also available starting today.

Square Enix will be hosting a Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event in Tokyo on April 10. The stream will include a concert, a Q&A session with members of the Kingdom Hearts development team, and more, with Square Enix saying a video version of the event will be made available at a later date.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Kingdom Hearts
Kingdom Hearts II
Kingdom Hearts III
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)