Kingdom Come: Deliverance Release Date, Impressive Story Trailer Released Ahead Of E3

The no-fantasy medieval RPG comes out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in February.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the medieval role-playing game made by Mafia creator Daniel Vavra's new studio, will launch on February 13, 2018. The release date was announced in a new story trailer for the game, which follows the story of Henry. He's the son of a blacksmith whose life gets turned upside down when his village is burnt to the ground by an evil group of mercenaries.

Deliverance will launch at the same time for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, priced at $60.

Funded on Kickstarter, the open-world RPG promises "stunning high-end graphics," a non-linear story, challenging combat, and real historical characters from the time period. And unlike other medieval RPGs, there is no fantasy element to Deliverance.

Deliverance is being developed by Warhorse Studios, with publishing support from Saints Row and Dead Island studio Deep Silver.

