Kingdom Come: Deliverance Galloping Onto Nintendo Switch In 2021

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is about to go medieval on the Nintendo Switch, as developer Warhorse Studios and Prime Matter--the new publishing arm of Koch Media--have confirmed a port of the medieval fantasy RPG for Nintendo's home console.

Saber Interactive--which is also working on Evil Dead: The Game among other projects--will be bringing the game to Switch in partnership with Warhorse Studios. No specific date has been set for the port's release, but the game is scheduled for release sometime in 2021.

The announcement was made as part of Koch Media's reveal of Prime Matter, a brand-new publishing wing joining Deep Silver and THQ Nordic under the Koch umbrella. The unveiling of Prime Matter also came with ten brand new game reveals, including Payday 3, a new real-time strategy game in Smilegate's Crossfire franchise, and a new game in the Painkiller franchise.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a medieval combat RPG that launched in February 2018. It's set in the year 1403 and follows the story of Henry, the son of a blacksmith who is thrust into a war for the land of Bohemia after his parents are killed in a siege. The game and its DLC is also available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.