King Of The Hill Could Return

King of the Hill was one of Fox's longest running and most beloved animated comedies, winning two Emmys before ending in 2010. Now, Fox has said it is open to the idea of bringing the show back, in part because of "what's going on in the country" right now.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Fox CEO Dana Walden said this week there have been "preliminary conversations" with King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.

"I would like to explore that," Walden said. "We had very preliminary conversations. Given what's going on in the country, I think [Daniels and Judge] have a point of view how those characters would respond, but again, it was one meeting and I hope to revisit it.

"The meeting was probably two months ago, two and a half months ago. They're both very busy and it was really just a first exploratory, 'Are you excited about this? Is there potential in a future?' and they were both excited about it, but they're working on a lot of different things individually so it's about finding time."

King of the Hill featured Judge voicing, among other characters, Hank Hill, an honest, hard-working propane salesman in Texas. The series was known for its humor and celebration and appreciation of the simple things in life, like cracking open a cold one with your friends.

The only other animated Fox shows to run longer than King of the Hill are Family Guy and The Simpsons, which are still on the air.