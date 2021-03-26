King Of Fighters 15 Adds Several Characters, Including Terry Bogard And Yasahiro Nanakase

The King of Fighters XV's roster continues to grow with new character reveals every week, and this week's unveiling included Orochi Team leader Yasahiro Nanakase.

Creator SNK dropped Yasahiro's reveal trailer on its official YouTube channel. The video sees Yasahiro in his iconic cropped, red jacket and white cargo pants pummeling the crap out of Iori Yagami. He unleashes several specials, showcasing his combo potential. The trailer ends with the phrase "shatter all expectations."

Yasahiro is the latest character to land on the King of Fighters XV's roster, but several others have been added since the game's official reveal in January 2021.

A look at SNK's official YouTube channel reveals that four other characters have joined the roster. This includes Team Sacred Treasures' Chizuru Kagura, Yuri Sakazaki, and brothers Andy and Terry Bogard of Team Fatal Fury. Terry also brings with him a new Southtown level, which is a stereotypical American tourist spot.

King of Fighters XV doesn't have a firm release date, but it's expected to land on PlayStation 4 (and presumably PlayStation 5) this year. The game will also get rollback netcode for improved online stability.