Kindly Stop Asking Our Employees For Valorant's Fist Bump Gun Buddy, Riot Says
Ya'll heard 'em, gamers.
Riot today has released a PSA on how Valorant players can earn a Fist Bump Gun Buddy charm. But really, it was Riot's polite way of asking players to stop spamming devs' Twitter DMs for the charm, as players can only get one by "demonstrating good sportsmanship while in a match with a Riot employee."
You want Gun Buddies, we love giving them. But there’s really only one way to earn the Riot Fist Bump Gun Buddy.— VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 14, 2022
Follow these tips and read our full advice here: https://t.co/upQSzDLVSS pic.twitter.com/HgHRsugAVG
In the new Gun Buddy FAQ post, Riot specifically pointed out that it is not a good idea to ask a Riot employee for the charm. "There’s a limit to the number of Fist Bumps each Rioter can give out," Riot said. "So they’re unlikely to give you one just because you asked--if anything, this lessens your chances."
Riot also said that no Rioter will ever offer to sell players a Gun Buddy and submitting a ticket for a Gun Buddy while claiming good sportsmanship will also not work. The company added that following Rioters on Twitter and sliding into their DMs will also--guess what?--not work.
"You made us do this," Riot's head of action games Felix Morgan tweeted. Greg Adler, League operation at Riot, also quote tweeted the PSA with a funny reaction of what his DMs look like--seagulls chanting "Mine." Another Riot employee reminded Valorant players that Rioters often play incognito, so it's best to just play with great sportsmanship all the time.
My DMs https://t.co/xYKfQtwfVj pic.twitter.com/SGHlhTsK6a— Greg Adler (@RiotGurg7) July 14, 2022
Many Rioters go Incognito mode when they play - including me. Please continue to be awesome while you're playing - you might come across a Rioter some day. I've given many Gun Buddies away to awesome people I've met in game. :) https://t.co/jFeZ143e5W— Riot KDan (@RiotKDan) July 14, 2022
There you have it, Valorant players: Getting a Fist Bump Gun Buddy will just depend on whether you get lucky enough to encounter a Riot employee in a match.
In other Valorant news, patch 5.0 went live on June 22 and added a new map, Pearl. Check out our Valorant Patch 5.0 article for more info.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation