Kindly Stop Asking Our Employees For Valorant's Fist Bump Gun Buddy, Riot Says

Riot today has released a PSA on how Valorant players can earn a Fist Bump Gun Buddy charm. But really, it was Riot's polite way of asking players to stop spamming devs' Twitter DMs for the charm, as players can only get one by "demonstrating good sportsmanship while in a match with a Riot employee."

You want Gun Buddies, we love giving them. But there’s really only one way to earn the Riot Fist Bump Gun Buddy.

Follow these tips and read our full advice here: https://t.co/upQSzDLVSS pic.twitter.com/HgHRsugAVG — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 14, 2022

In the new Gun Buddy FAQ post, Riot specifically pointed out that it is not a good idea to ask a Riot employee for the charm. "There’s a limit to the number of Fist Bumps each Rioter can give out," Riot said. "So they’re unlikely to give you one just because you asked--if anything, this lessens your chances."

Riot also said that no Rioter will ever offer to sell players a Gun Buddy and submitting a ticket for a Gun Buddy while claiming good sportsmanship will also not work. The company added that following Rioters on Twitter and sliding into their DMs will also--guess what?--not work.

"You made us do this," Riot's head of action games Felix Morgan tweeted. Greg Adler, League operation at Riot, also quote tweeted the PSA with a funny reaction of what his DMs look like--seagulls chanting "Mine." Another Riot employee reminded Valorant players that Rioters often play incognito, so it's best to just play with great sportsmanship all the time.

Many Rioters go Incognito mode when they play - including me. Please continue to be awesome while you're playing - you might come across a Rioter some day. I've given many Gun Buddies away to awesome people I've met in game. :) https://t.co/jFeZ143e5W — Riot KDan (@RiotKDan) July 14, 2022

There you have it, Valorant players: Getting a Fist Bump Gun Buddy will just depend on whether you get lucky enough to encounter a Riot employee in a match.

In other Valorant news, patch 5.0 went live on June 22 and added a new map, Pearl. Check out our Valorant Patch 5.0 article for more info.