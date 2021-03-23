Killing Floor 2's Spring Update Patch Notes: New Map And Modes

Killing Floor 2's Spring Update is here, and it introduces a new community map, two challenging weekly modes, and two new guns to the zombie arena game. The main new attraction is the futuristic event Dystopian Devastation, which is live until April 20. The full patch notes are detailed below.

The two new weekly modes, Blood Thirst and Coliseum, are the two major parts of Dystopian Devastation, and they sound quite challenging even for veteran players. Blood Thirst introduces a debuff that slowly drains the health of all players unless there are less than five zombies alive, and your usual health syringes don't work. Instead, players have to gain vitality by killing enemies or making assists. The other mode Coliseum sounds particularly raucous, since it only allows you to play as Berserkers with melee weapons, and more zombies spawn than before.

The two new weapons are also of interest to Killing Floor 2 players. The first is a sonic weapon called the HRG Beluga Beat that pushes back zombies with the power of sound. There's also the Gravity Imploder, which is a grenade launcher that can fire singularities that bunch enemies up in a manner similar to Zarya's ultimate from Overwatch. The Gravity Imploder is a paid DLC weapon, however.

Killing Floor 2 Spring Update Patch Notes

Event

Dystopian Devastation (Live until April 20th)

A dark future will arrive for all of us if you mercs don’t do anything about it! Dystopia 2029 is your new destination, join the fight and recover the downtown, explore the smoggy alleys and buildings, and clean the streets out of Zeds. But that is not the only thing you should do for this mission, Blood Thirst and Coliseum, the new Weekly Modes, will be available for those who want to try a different challenge, only recommended for veteran mercs. Sounds like it's too much to deal with? Don’t worry, the last Horzine Research Group experimental weapon has arrived to pump up your decibels, the HRG Beluga Beat.

New Additions and Highlights

1 New Community Map Dystopia 2029 Compatible with Survival, Weekly, and Endless Game Modes. Take the streets and clean up the buildings of this dark and smoggy downtown, placed in a dystopian futuristic city.

2 New Weekly Modes Blood Thirst A health drain debuff constantly harms all players during the waves, unless there are less than 5 Zeds alive. Killing enemies or making assists regenerates a portion of the player’s health. Other healing methods like syringe or medic weapons are deactivated. Killing Scrakes , Fleshpounds or Quarterpounds will grant the Hellish Rage skill to the player (damage and speed boost + additional burning damage). Coliseum Only Berserkers using Melee weapons allowed. Zed time rate increased and Battering Ram skill granted to every player. Custom Zed spawn composition, with more Gorefasts and Quarterpounds than usual.

2 New Weapons HRG Beluga Beat for the Sharpshooter An alternative version of the Seal Squeal turned into a sonic weapon. It launches sound blasts that damage and push enemies back. Alt-fire increases the frequency of the next blast, boosting its speed and damage, but reducing the size and pushing the capacity of the projectile. Trader price is 1100 Dosh. Gravity Imploder for the Demolitionist This is a paid DLC weapon. This weapon can be shared amongst players through our weapon-sharing system. It is a tier 5 grenade launcher that offers strong damage and crowd control capabilities. Default projectiles create an implosion that damages every surrounding enemy with almost no falloff. Alt projectiles detonate after a short time, creating a singularity that attracts all enemies, and then a gravity wave that knocks them down. Trader price is 2000 Dosh.

New Steam Achievements Dystopia 2029 related achievements

Time-limited Objectives, Tickets, and Cosmetics Seasonal objectives related to Dystopia 2029 Complete all seasonal objectives to earn the Cyborg Companion Backpack Cyberpunk Prize Tickets Cyberpunk Golden Prize Tickets

Zedconomy Gravity Imploder Weapon Bundle Dystopian Devastation Full Gear Bundle Premium Cyberpunk Ticket Bundles come in three sets of tiers: Bronze - 5 Premium Seasonal Tickets Silver - 10 Premium Seasonal Tickets and 1 Bonus Golden Seasonal Ticket Gold - 20 Premium Seasonal Tickets and a 3 Bonus Golden Seasonal Tickets Paratrooper Gear Cosmetic Bundle Chemical Warrior Gear Cosmetic Bundle Neon MKVII Weapon Skin Pack Killing Floor 2: Armory Season Pass



Reminder since this usually comes up during update releases, the database update for ticket drops and setting up steam items for sale will occur at approximately 1pm EDT after all the patches go out in order to verify that the patches are deployed across platform.

Addressed Community Feedback

As mentioned in the 2020 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of QOL changes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any QOL changes you believe should be added to the game by submitting your feedback in the ‘general’ section on our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2

General

Balance of the initial dosh the player gets when joining a game in progress Dosh amount received adjusted for every wave and game duration.

Medic buffs feedback A new visual indication feature is implemented in the game HUD for the different buffs that the Field Medics can apply to themselves or to other players when healing. Perk skills that unlock the Medic buffs: Adrenaline Shot Focus Injection Coagulant Booster

No Local Admin Filtering A new filter has been added to the Server Browser, to include or exclude the servers that have ever used the kick/ban functionalities from the WebAdmin tool. A new icon has also been added to the Server Browser list for these servers.



Balance

Weapons SA80 L85A2 Bullpup Weapon weight reduced from 6 to 5 Bullet damage increased from 30 to 32 Initial spare magazines on Trader purchase reduced from 4 to 3 Ammo price per magazine increased from 30 to 32 Freezethrower Rate of fire of default fire reduced by 30% Minimum ammo consumption of default fire reduced from 4 to 3 Alt-fire damage type changed from “Freeze” to “Ballistic_Shotgun” Alt-fire base damage increased from 20 to 35 per ice shard. The number of shards of alt-fire reduced from 12 to 9 The spread of alt-fire shards reduced by 20% Default fire horizontal recoil reduced by 30% Alt-fire vertical recoil increased by 50% Dual 9mm Some perk skills compatibility were reactivated for this weapon: SWAT's Tactical Movement SWAT's Rapid Assault SWAT's Tactical Reload Support's Tactical Reload Sharpshooter's Tactical Reload Demolitionist's Shock Trooper Commando's Tactical Reload Commando's Prepared Commando's Machine Gunner Commando's Tactician

Perks Berserker Dreadnaught Total Health bonus increased from 75% to 100%. Resistance Resistance to all damage increased from 20% to 25%. Additional resistance to Poison and Sonic damage increased from 20% to 25%. Field Medic Resilience Max amount of resistance increased from 50% to 60%. Sharpshooter ZED TIME - Ranger Updated the way this perk skill applies the stun, to be more consistent. Now every shoot of any perk weapon will stun any Zed.



Bug Fixes

Also mentioned in the 2020 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of community-reported bug fixes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2 and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections.

Top Community Issues:

Fixed an issue where the Elysium map defaulted into Endless Mode on Linux servers instead of survival.

Fixed an issue where spray actor weapons (Flamethrower, Microwave Gun, etc.) did not impact the heads of large zeds such as Fleshpounds and Scrakes.

Work was done to improve connectivity for EGS players to servers based in Singapore. Code was put into place to better the error handling and cleanup around stopped/failed auth requests.

Removed the ability to use the ‘suicide’ command during trader time as this could lead to servers being left in a bad state.

Fixed some issues where the counter for the “Not a Simulation” objective was not increasing though the no damage conditions were met.

Fixed an issue causing log spam and bloat with entries related to armor damage.

Perks:

Fixed an issue where the Rack ‘Em Up skill did not work on the Matriarch’s 3rd phase in some cases.

Fixed an issue with Survivalist skills where any interaction with Zed Time would spam the user’s log per tick or use of the skills.

Updated the descriptions of the Medic skills Adrenaline Shot, Focus Injection, and Coagulant Booster to accurately reflect the usage of the skills.

Maps:

Elysium: Fixed multiple instances where Spectators were able to reach non-playable zones. Fixed an issue where the toxin streams, black holes, and emergence of terrain features have no SFX. Desert Fixed multiple pathing issues for Zeds throughout the area. Fixed multiple areas where users could get to areas or onto terrain features where Zeds were unable to follow. Fixed issues with the sand textures that showed them as very angular shapes. Fixed an issue where dropped weapons and dosh would disappear under the sand textures. Fixed an issue where weapons would bounce far away from players when dropped. Fixed an issue where the player was forced to crouch in 3rd person while walking up sand dunes. Fixed an issue where players would automatically jump when the users approach the rocks and trees within the area. Swamp Fixed multiple pathing issues for Zeds throughout the area. Fixed multiple areas where users could get to areas or onto terrain features where Zeds were unable to follow. Fixed the collision on multiple barrels in the area. Castle Fixed multiple pathing issues for Zeds throughout the area. Fixed multiple areas where users could get to areas or onto terrain features where Zeds were unable to follow. Fixed the collision on the main gate where the player is able to clip into it. Fixed an issue where the user is able to see through the geometry of the map in some instances. Forest Fixed multiple pathing issues for Zeds throughout the area. Fixed multiple areas where users could get to areas or onto terrain features where Zeds were unable to follow. Fixed an issue where the collision is various tables and environmental objects are pushing back the player as they approach it. Fixed an issue where the player is able to climb the fences without jumping. Loremaster Sanctum Fixed multiple pathing issues for Zeds throughout the area. Space Fixed multiple pathing issues for Zeds throughout the area. Fixed an issue where there are no ice traps under the spheres in the area. Botanica Fixed multiple pathing issues for Zeds throughout the area. Fixed multiple areas where users could get to areas or onto terrain features where Zeds were unable to follow. Fixed an issue where players would automatically jump when the users approach the barrels and sacks within the area. Main Area Fixed multiple pathing issues for Zeds throughout the area. Fixed multiple areas where users could get to areas or onto terrain features where Zeds were unable to follow. Fixed an issue where some environmental objects floated above the ground.

Dystopia: Combined various meshes throughout the map to improve overall map performance. Changed LOD distances throughout the map to improve overall map performance. Addressed an issue where zeds could become stuck in the spawn on top of the office building. Fixed an issue where the fog was hiding healthbars and perk icons. Fixed an issue where the player was able to fall through the map after death. Fixed multiple stuck spots caused by debris throughout the map. Fixed multiple instances of invisible collisions throughout the map. Fixed multiple instances of environmental objects z-fighting on the walls and floor throughout the map. Fixed multiple instances of missing geometry throughout the map.



Weapons:

Fixed an issue with the HRG Scorcher that would drop the overall frame rate when shooting dynamic objects.

Updated the impact sound of the HX25 grenade pellets to the correct sound.

Fixed an issue where switching weapons after trying to reload the Doomstick without any reserve ammo would force the weapon switched to fire automatically.

Fixed an issue with the Min Reconstructor projectiles where they would become stuck in some objects.

Fixed an issue with the Pulverizer reload animation that caused a desync of the animation in 3rd person.

Fixed an issue with the Gravity Imploder where when fired long distance the explosion textures were missing which created large squares.

Fixed the animation for throwing grenades while the HRG Beluga Beat is equipped.

Fixed an issue with the HRG Scorcher where its primary fire would pass through Scrakes.

Fixed an issue with the HRG Scorcher where its primary fire projectile would not deal damage when fired at close range.

Fixed an issue with the Frost Fang where no round would appear in the receiver in first person.

Store:

Updated the icon for the Neon MK III Bronze Bundle to reflect the accurate number of USBs contained therein.

Updated the D.A.R. series crate image to accurately reflect the skins that are available.

Cosmetics:

Fixed an issue with the Famine Reaper Outfit where the incorrect glove texture was applied in first person for all female characters.

Fixed an issue with the Zweihander Coliseum skin where the textures on the guard and pommel were missing.

Audio:

Fixed an issue with the VoIP icon where it would not appear when a user that had reset their audio options would speak.

Localization:

Changed the Brazilian Portuguese text string for the Dual HRG Buckshots in the trader pod to fit within the text box.

Changed the Spanish text string for the Medic Zedative skill description to fit within the text box.

Fixed multiple Spanish, Polish, and Brazilian Portuguese text strings in the store to fit within the text box.

Corrected the description of the Dystopia 2029 achievements to use the correct string in Russian

Fixed a large number of text strings across multiple languages that had been reverted from the previous fixes.

Console:

Fixed an issue on the console where Dosh Vault crates were not being added into the user’s inventory.

Fixed an issue on the console where in some cases where a large number of Dosh Vault crates were being awarded to the user.

Fixed an issue on consoles where black artifacts and striping would appear throughout all areas of the map when sprinting in Elysium.

General: