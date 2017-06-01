Killer Instinct, Divekick Dev's New Game Looks A Lot Like God Of War

Iron Galaxy is often associated with fighting games, as it developed the last two seasons of Killer Instinct and the two-button fighter Divekick. But its new game, called Extinction, is an action game that looks similar to God of War or Attack on Titan.

The studio announced Extinction today with a cinematic trailer. In the game, players will fight against massive, 150-foot-tall ogres and armies of other creatures. Iron Galaxy describes the gameplay as built upon a "dynamic skill-based combat system," which requires players to "tactically disarm and dismember enemies" to weaken them before they can be killed. Check out the trailer below.

Although this isn't a gameplay trailer, it still gives an idea of the tone and style that Extinction is aiming for. Although there is certainly a level of gravitas given by hulking monsters rampaging through a city, the art looks stylized and colorful.

According to a press release, gameplay will be fast and fluid. You can wall-run, vault using your whip, and attack from the air as well as from the ground. In addition, environments will be destructible.

Extinction will have a story and sidequests, but it'll also have a custom battle editor that lets you create battles with different objectives. You can then challenge other people to complete these battles.

Iron Galaxy is planning to show off more of Extinction at E3 2017, so keep an eye on GameSpot for more news about the game in the coming weeks. It will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in Q1 2018.