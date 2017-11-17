Kick-Ass Comic Book Reboot Makes Major Changes To Vigilante Hero

Four years after the last Kick-Ass comic ended--the third in the series--the unlikely superhero is returning in a new adventure. Things are very different this time around, though. The character of Dave Lizewski, who has been under the Kick-Ass hood for every comic book and two movies, is being retired.

Instead, a black military veteran named Patience Lee will suit up in the green and yellow costume, prepared to deliver vigilante justice. Not only is Patience a trained fighter, unlike Dave, she's also a mother of two, Entertainment Weekly reports. "I don't think I've ever created a better [character]," Kick-Ass creator Mark Millar tells EW. "I love mom heroes. I did it in Empress and I’ve done it again here."

Your new favourite character is Patience Lee & she's the new KICK-ASS!https://t.co/lDNssvbF9X pic.twitter.com/4d357qfiHo — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) November 16, 2017

It's not just a new hero changing things up in the next iteration of Kick-Ass. The series will also no longer be set in New York City. "I wanted to shake up the setting a little and shifted the whole thing to New Mexico," Millar says. The mindset of the character will also be very different.

Dave started his career as Kick-Ass in high school and slowly grew into becoming everything a superhero could be. Patience, on the other hand, comes home from her time in the military "to find her life in a completely different setting from the way it was when she went to Afghanistan so the actual dynamic of the book is really different," Millar explains. "But at the same time the flavor is identical."

One major way the new Kick-Ass will be the same as the comics that came before is in the art. John Romita Jr. will return to the series, drawing for Millar once again. The two are working together on the title under the Image Comics banner. Previously, Kick-Ass was published by Marvel's Icon imprint.

News of a new Kick-Ass comic comes on the feels of Millar selling his company Millarworld to Netflix in August. The first issue of the new Kick-Ass will be released on February 14, 2018.