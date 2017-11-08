Kevin Spacey Will Be Replaced In New Movie Just Six Weeks Before Release

In what some are saying is unprecedented in the movie world, actor Kevin Spacey is being recast in his newest movie just six weeks before it is due to hit theaters. According to Entertainment Weekly, Spacey's role of J. Paul Getty in the Ridley Scott movie All the Money in the World, is now being performed by Christopher Plummer.

Spacey has been in the news over the many allegations of sexual assault against him. Reshoots of the film are expected to begin soon, and All the Money in the World's December 22 release date is still on the schedule. Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg also star in the movie. This isn't the first instance of controversy around the movie, as the AFI Fest pulled it from their schedule in the wake of the Spacey situation.

Just about a week ago, Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed that when he was 14, Spacey made unwanted sexual advances on him at a 1986 party. Spacey was 26 at the time. Shortly after the allegations were made public, Spacey apologized on Twitter, claiming he does not remember the incident.

In the wake of the allegations, Netflix announced that it is parting ways with Spacey, confirming they won't work with him on House of Cards going forward. Additionally, Spacey's Netflix movie, Gore, has been canceled.

Spacey, who won an Oscar for American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, used his statement to address his personal life. "As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man," Spacey said.

After Rapp, others have come forward with allegations against Spacey over sexual misconduct.