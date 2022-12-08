Kevin Conroy Returns As Batman In Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Releasing In May

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League focuses on baddies fighting against the Justice League, and it wouldn't be the Justice League without Batman. But in one last surprise, a new trailer at The Game Awards revealed that the late Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman for decades across animated movies and video games, has reprised the role at least once more for the upcoming Suicide Squad game.

The trailer featured the Suicide Squad on its mission to take down a corrupted Justice League, with a little dark comedy about Captain Boomerang questioning the Flash a little too hard. But the climax comes at the very end, after Harley nervously reassures her comrades that Batman doesn't kill. But it seems that whatever has turned the Justice League bad might have compromised that particular rule, and we get an iconic Batman line from Conroy.

The Creators of the Batman: Arkham series are back at it with a brand new action-adventure shooter! 🦇#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/i4f8rUOrxP — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

The trailer also revealed a release date for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is now slated for May 26.

Kevin Conroy first voiced Batman in the highly-regarded Batman: The Animated Series in the 1990s. He went on to voice the character in several animated movies and video games, including the Batman Arkham series. Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game is set in the same universe as those games. Conroy passed away on November 10 following a battle with cancer.