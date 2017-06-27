Kevin Bacon Is Back For The Tremors TV Show Pilot

The 1990 monster movie Tremors starring Kevin Bacon is coming back as a TV show of sorts, it seems. Deadline reports that TV network Syfy has ordered a pilot for a reboot, with Bacon set to appear again as his character, Valentine "Val" McKee, who is now older and struggles with alcohol and more.

Here's how Deadline sums up the story for the reboot: "The killer Graboid worms that nearly destroyed Perfection, NV, 25 years ago are back, and the town's only hope for survival is Valentine McKee (Bacon), who beat them once. But to do it again he'll have to overcome age, alcohol, and a delusional hero complex."

The new Tremors is written by Andrew Miller (The Secret Circle, Nothing).

"This is the only character I've played that I've ever thought about revisiting," Bacon told Deadline. "I just got to thinking, 'Where would this guy end up after 25 years?'. Andrew Miller has a fantastic take on it, and we hope to create a show that will be fun and scary for fans of the movie and folks that have yet to discover it. Let's kick some Graboid ass!"

Tremors only made $16.6 million in the US, but it became a cult hit. There were multiple straight-to-DVD sequels, and a TV show, Tremors: The Series, ran for one season on in 2003 on Syfy, which at the time was known as Sci-Fi.

Bear in mind that Syfy has only ordered a pilot for a new Tremors show, so there is no guarantee the show will actually ever come to fruition. Are you hoping the show gets made? Let us know in the comments below!