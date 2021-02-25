FF7 Remake PS5 CoD Patch Notes Xbox Live Down PS5 State Of Play Announcements Fortnite Scan Server Fortnite Purple Pool

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Will Launch On PS5, PS4 This August

A new trailer from the February 2021 State of Play showed off both combat and platforming in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

PlayStation revealed a new trailer for Kena: Bridge of Spirits during February 2021's State of Play. The trailer reveals that the upcoming PlayStation console exclusive will launch August 24 on both PS5 and PS4.

In the trailer, we get a closer look at the story in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, as well as how the titular Kena will utilize the cute Rot in both combat and platforming challenges. Those little black creatures may be adorable, but when Kena has a lot of them together, they sure can pack a punch.

Interestingly enough, we see Kena don a mask in the trailer as well--developer Ember Lab made their mark with a fan film of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, a video game all about using masks to gain additional abilities.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was originally planned for release in 2020 before initially being delayed to Q1 2021.

