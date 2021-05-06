Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, Twelve Minutes Among First Tribeca Games Official Selections

For the first time ever, the Tribeca Film Festival has announced video games among its Official Selections, with eight games garnering the inaugural honors.

The eight games chosen as the gaming industry's first-ever Tribeca Official Selections are as follows:

Each game will be included in the Tribeca Games Spotlight, a livestream showcase as part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest on June 11 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. The event will also feature playable demos of all eight titles using Parsec technology, and anyone interested in signing up for a time slot a demo can do so at the Tribeca Games website.

Tribeca Games will also host a live performance of songs from the Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack in New York City's Battery Park on June 10. The concert will feature "Red Dead Redemption 2 Original Soundtrack producer, Daniel Lanois, his band, and some very special guests performing versions of highlight songs from the evocative and emotional soundtrack" according to the Tribeca website.

Decisions for the Tribeca Games Official Selections were made by the Tribeca Games Advisory Board, which includes Geoff Keighley, filmmakers Nia Decosta and Jon Favreau, co-founder of Electronic Arts Bing Gordon, the Halo franchise's head of transmedia Kiki Wolfkill, and game development veterans Hideo Kojima and Sam Lake.