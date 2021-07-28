Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 How to Save Xbox Storage Back 4 Blood Beta August Games with Gold Fortnite Week 8 Challenges

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Delayed Again To September 21

The team will use the extra time to "polish the game across all platforms," developer Ember Lab said.

By on

Comments

Developer Ember Lab has announced that the adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits has suffered another delay and now launches on September 21.

On the game's official Twitter account, Ember Lab said the studio has been "working extremely hard" on Kena: Bridge of Spirits but needs extra time to "polish the game across all platforms." The studio has made the decision to push the game out of its August 24 release because the additional time will be "critical to ensure the best experience possible," Ember Lab said in a statement.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Technical Preview Livestream
  2. I Played Cyberpunk 2077 7 Months Later
  3. Xbox - August 2021 Games with Gold
  4. Annapurna Interactive Showcase
  5. Best Games Of 2021 So Far
  6. 16 Minutes Of Shadow Of The Tomb Raider PS5 Enhanced Gameplay
  7. Pokémon Unite - Cinderace MVP Gameplay
  8. Hot Wheels Unleashed - Official Diecast Gameplay Trailer
  9. NEO: The World Ends with You - Official Launch Trailer
  10. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - Official Launch Trailer
  11. Bless Unleashed - Official Exclusive Cinematic Launch Date Trailer
  12. Apex Legends Emergence - Everything You Need To Know

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Kena Bridge Of Spirits Preview

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was originally slated to launch on August 24. The game would've come out right around the same time as other big August titles like 12 Minutes (August 19), Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (August 20), Psychonauts 2 (August 25), and No More Heroes 3 (August 27). Though not directly connected, Kena's delay does free up some space in August's hectic release schedule.

This marks Kena's third delay (similar to Riders Republic) and is just another tick on the long list of games that have been pushed back this year (largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic).

Kena: Bridge of Spirits still launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. We had the opportunity to check out some behind-closed-doors gameplay and walked away impressed with the thematic underpinnings. In our preview, editor Phil Hornshaw said the mixture of game design and tropes "make the world of Kena a deep and fascinating one--and worthy of exploring further."

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)