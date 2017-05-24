Ken Jeong Multiplayer Announcer Pack Coming To Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Tired of the same multiplayer announcer in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and looking for something new to mix things up, in a humorous way? Activision today launched a multiplayer voiceover pack for Infinite Warfare featuring the voice of comedian and actor Ken Jeong.

The Ken Jeong VO Pack is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's priced at $4 in the US. This follows the Method Man VO and the Ozzy Man VO Packs that came out earlier this year.

As you can hear in the trailer above, Jeong calls out things like killstreaks and other notable events with an "extra-dose of dry humour." Here are some of my favorites:

"You're doing great. Do you have a number for the other team?

"Enemy advanced UAV down. Not so advanced now..."

"I am in your heard right now. There is no way you can do this without me."

2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts also featured celebrity voice over packs, for Snoop Dogg and Full Metal Jacket's R Lee Ermey.

This year's Call of Duty is Call of Duty: WWII, which launches in November for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on that game, check out all of GameSpot's previous coverage here.