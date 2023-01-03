Ken Block, Rally Driver And Entrepreneur Featured In Racing Games, Died In A Snowmobile Accident

Rally driver and Hoonigan Industries co-founder Ken Block, who was featured in racing games including Dirt and Forza, died at 55 after a snowmobile accident.

The news was confirmed by Hoonigan Industries itself via a statement on social media. The statement reads, "It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer, and an icon. And most importantly a father and a husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family's privacy at this time while they grieve."

Block co-founded DC Shoes and later co-founded Hoonigan Industries, a sports clothing brand focused on racing and automobiles. Outside of his entrepreneurship, he was a professional rally driver who raced in the X Games and WRC. He also helped popularize the sport through his Gymkhana YouTube videos, which have reached over 50 million views.

As for video games, he was first featured as a driver in Dirt 2. His role was expanded in Dirt 3, which added a Gymkahana mode. He also appeared in the 2015 Need for Speed reboot. Hoonigan-branded cars appear throughout the Forza series, including in Forza Horizon 5.

Other racing professionals, including eight-time WRC Champion Sébastien Ogier, discussed the tragedy on social media. Ogier said on Twitter that, "Ken was a visionary, so passionate and inspiring. He knew like no other how to combine motorsport and a big show." The Game Awards and Forza Horizon Twitter accounts have also expressed condolences and paid tribute.