Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda Returning In Street Fighter 6

Capcom has confirmed a foursome of classic Street Fighter characters will be returning in Street Fighter 6, dialing the confirmed playable character count to 11.

Ken, Dhalsim, E. Honda, and Blanka all featured during the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, giving players a first look at all of their abilities. The four will retain most of their moves from previous iterations, while adding a few new tricks to their arsenals.

Dhalsim was the first character shown, with the video showing off his stretchy limbs and fire-based projectiles. One particular move showed him conjuring a massive fireball with his hands and then launching it at his opponent on an arc, making it an unpredictable new move.

Next up was E. Honda and his slap-happy sumo style. Many of E. Honda's trademark moves will return, including his flying headbutt, bear hug throw, and the Hundred-Hand Slap that has been his specialty since Street Fighter 2.

The Brazilian man-beast Blanka came up next, rolling across the screen and zapping opponents with his dormant electricity. Blanka has a new skill involving the Blanka-chan doll, which he can deploy and electrify for big damage.

The final featured fighter was Ken, who once again faced off against his rival Ryu. Ken's new abilities include an expanded Jinrai Kick with multiple options and a new fiery attack called the Dragonlash Kick.

All four fighters will be included when Street Fighter 6 launches on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2023. Ken, meanwhile, will be one of the eight playable fighters during the Street Fighter 6 closed beta test, which begins October 7.