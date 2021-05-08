Keep Your Sensitive Information Safe With The Deeper Connect VPN Hardware

In today’s digitally-based world, protecting your sensitive information is paramount. By now, you've undoubtedly heard of compromising data leaks or cyber thieves who can pull credit card, bank account, or even social security numbers from your laptop or smartphone just using shared public Wi-Fi.

A common solution for combating the perils of cybersecurity is a VPN, but often these are not fully effective. In fact, it's been reported that as much as 84% of user data is at risk of theft or leakage when protected by traditional VPNs. Thankfully, there's a solution to take control of your cybersecurity and surf the internet comfortably with the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Hardware, available for only $255 when you use the coupon code GSDEALS15.

The Deeper Connect Nano is the next generation of the Deeper Connect Mini, a hardware VPN that's highly rated for its security and ease of use, with all of the same features in a more portable package. It's a decentralized VPN that works without a subscription. Simply buy the hardware, plug it in, and surf the internet with confidence that your sensitive information is secure.

The Deeper Connect Nano is more than just peace of mind in a seven-layer firewall — it also enhances your web experience. A web filter effectively blocks ads, trackers, and malware, and there's no bottlenecking as more users log on to your network. Plus, it offers seamless connectivity to worldwide IPs, meaning no regional content is blocked.

Users love the Deeper Connect Nano for its ease of use and effectiveness, and one user comments, "Extremely easy to set up and install. It took less than a minute. This device replaces the VPN software and subscription I've been using and protects all the devices within my residence."

Take charge of your cybersecurity and enhance your internet browsing experience with the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN, available now for just $255 when you use the coupon code GSDEALS15.

