Katy Perry's Pokemon Song Is All About Evolution

Katy Perry has dropped a new track in collaboration with The Pokemon Company for the franchise's 25th anniversary of its titular product, Pokemon. The song, titled "Electric," is an endearing homage to the story and characters, illuminating that it's possible for anyone and everyone to evolve.

What's more, Pikachu makes an appearance as Perry's companion throughout the "Electric" music video. And about a third of the way through, after Perry conjures her younger self (portrayed by performer Meili Aspen Caputo), Pichu shows up. The song's overall message states that "if you believe it then you can" achieve any and all goals you have laid out for yourself.

This is reinforced as the "Electric" music video showcases the young Perry singing alongside Pichu, the only one who would listen to her perform. Perry's biggest cheerleader, Pichu encourages her to continue playing music despite the slow-growing audience. It all culminates with a young Perry performing at a packed talent show, as present-day Perry and Pikachu look on in amusement.

In a statement obtained by Pitchfork, Perry cited her trip to Japan, where she visited the Pokemon Café, as the inspiration behind the song's creation.

"When I visited the Pokemon Cafe while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic," Perry said. "It took me back to junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Blavin, I was elated. The song's themes-resilience, igniting your inner light--have guided my life and also parallel Pokemon's story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness."

A compilation record, Pokemon 25: The Album, is slated to drop this fall. Post Malone's "Only Wanna Be With You" cover, which was performed during a February virtual concert, will also appear on the record.

In other Pokemon news, retailers like Target have temporarily stopped selling trading cards due to high demand and low supply. The friction has caused prices to skyrocket, with many taking advantage of a McDonald's Happy Meal promotion to make a quick buck off Pokemon cards online.