Katy Perry Teases Her Pokemon Celebration Song Is Coming Soon

On May 10, a Spotify user came across a cryptic message in a playlist created by Katy Perry teasing the fast-approaching release of her Pokemon 25th Anniversary song. The message was discovered when the user combined the first letter of each track, creating the phrase, "ELECTRIC SOON." Within ten minutes of the user tweeting the big reveal, the official Pokemon Twitter profile seemingly confirmed the rumor, retweeting the images and adding, "We can hear the thunder in the distance..."

We can hear the thunder in the distance... https://t.co/rzHjVFw3b1 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 10, 2021

Perry's upcoming Poke-centric track, "Electric," is part of Pokemon's 25th Anniversary celebration, which is being promoted on the company's website through the end of 2021. As a part of the festivities, Pokemon has created the P25 Music Program, a way for a handful of very famous fans--like Perry--to celebrate the franchise through their music. According to the popstar, Pokemon has been a constant in her life, from "playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokémon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon GO."

In addition to Perry, ten other Universal Music Group artists have been invited to the program, including Post Malone and J Balvin. The musicians will be joining forces to create an end-of-the-year compilation album via Capitol Records that will feature 14 Pokemon-inspired songs. Each song will also get an official music video and an exclusive merchandise collection.

For fans craving even more Pokemon music, the Pokemon 25th anniversary concert featuring Post Malone, which first aired Feb. 27, is available to watch anytime on the 25th anniversary website.