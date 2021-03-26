Katana Zero DLC Is Almost Half The Size Of The Original Game, Will Still Be Free

Katana Zero is still getting its free DLC, but the project has grown dramatically in scope according to its developer.

In a new blog post, Katana Zero creator Askiisoft explained that the size of the DLC for the 2D action game has grown by six times, with the entire thing about half as long as the original game. This has delayed the release of the DLC a bit, the blog goes on to confirm that the content is locked and won't be expanding any further.

"The game is progressing at a healthy pace, and the whole dev team is working full steam on production," the post reads. "The DLC won’t be expanding anymore either--the plan is set and now we’re focused on finishing it."

Despite the increase in scope, the DLC will remain free for all Katana Zero players as initially promised. There's also a tease of what will be included, with some first looks at new weapons that will allow the assassin to carve through enemies with a plasma blaster or return shot to them with a robotic gravity arm. Both look like slick additions to the fast-paced hack and slash action of the original adventure.

Katana Zero is out on PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch and is as fast as it is clever. Like Hotline Miami, Katana Zero puts you in incredibly dangerous scenarios where one mistake will get you killed, challenging you to intelligently dispatch enemies with dexterous attacks. Our 8/10 Katana Zero review reads, "Katana Zero is bloody and brutal, but it's also a heartfelt tale that you shouldn't overlook lightly."