KartRider Rush+ Adds Sonic The Hedgehog In Limited-Time Event

Nexon and Sega have announced a collaboration in KartRider Rush+, a free-to-play kart racing game for mobile devices, that will see Sega icon Sonic the Hedgehog join the game from now until June 30.

Sonic will team up with KartRider's heroes Dao and Bazzi in a quest to collect as many shards as possible, which can then be exchanged for in-game items. Sonic-themed daily quests will also be available during the event, and completing them will earn players the Blue Blur as a permanent character in the game.

Sonic joins KartRider heroes Dao and Bazzi.

The collaboration comes on the heels of Sonic the Hedgehog 2's release in theaters. This is not the iconic character's only mobile appearance since the release of the movie, as he also appeared for a brief stint in Candy Crush Saga in late March.

KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racer where players can race in single-player story mode or a selection of competitive multiplayer modes, including ranked races and time trials. The game is available now on iOS and Android devices.