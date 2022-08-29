KartRider: Drift Is Entering Cross-Platform Open Beta

KartRider: Drift, the upcoming free-to-play kart racer title from publisher Nexon games, recently finished up its pre-registration period and is preparing to enter open beta with its Global Racing Test. The open beta begins Wednesday, August 31 at 6:00 PM PT and goes until Tuesday, September 6 at 6:00 AM PT on the platform of your choice. The open beta will be playable on PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The only limitation for the open beta will be on iOS. Only 10,000 players will be able to participate on a first-come, first-served basis on that platform. In order to play on iOS, you will need to download Apple's TestFlight app, which is used to playtest unreleased games. You can join the iOS open beta by following the link. For all other platforms, you can follow this link. One of Nexon's main stated goals for this beta is to test the game's performance across multiple platforms.

KartRider: Drift is Nexon's cross-platform kart racer that includes kart and character customization with original characters, as well as characters returning from previous KartRider games. Along with cross-platform online play, the game will also feature cross-platform progression.