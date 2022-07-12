K-Pop Group Blackpink Is Holding A Virtual Concert In PUBG Mobile Later This Month

Popular K-pop group will be hosting a virtual concert, its first ever, in PUBG Mobile later this month.

The official PUBG Mobile Twitter account announced the news earlier today (July 12), setting dates for when players can expect to watch the virtual concert. North and South America will be able to attend from July 22-23 and 29-30. And the rest of the world will be able to watch the concert July 23-24, and July 30-31.

In a follow-up tweet, it was announced that on July 15 players will be able to receive a free in-game concert ticket, and on July 16 they'll be able to download the concert resource pack, though didn't provide any details on what this will include.

Details are also slim on what form the concert will actually take, like whether the group will have in-game models or not. But considering it's less than a month away, we'll likely find out soon enough.

Live concerts have become increasingly popular in battle royale games, with musicians like Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and Marshmellow having hosted events in Fortnite.

While Fortnite's collaborations can often be a bit more concentrated, PUBG Mobile's have been all over the place. Back in May the game had a collaboration with Baby Shark of all things. And it's also seen content featuring the popular anime Neon Genesis Evangelion.

This Blackpink concert also marks the return of the K-pop group, as it hasn't released a new album since 2020. And where better to make your return than a mobile version of a battle royale game?